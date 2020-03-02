Kenya: Sauti Sol Featured on Official Soundtrack of Netflix Series

28 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

A song by Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol featuring Sho Madjozi and Real Black Motion has been featured in a popular South Africa series dubbed Queen Sono.

The band took to their official social media page and shared their video while at the Grand Premiere of the series.

"THE GRAND PREMIERE OF #QueenSono @queensononetflix. Catch it tomorrow on @netflix everywhere. Even better, we're on the official soundtrack w/ @shomadjozi & @realblackmotion," Sauti Sol shared on Instagram.

The band is part of history as Netflix premiered its first African original series.

In a different post, Sauti Sol revealed that the Queen Sono soundtrack has some Luhya dialect in it. They shared a snippet of the video.

"The world is about to jam to some serious Luhya vibes on the soundtrack of #QueenSono. @queensononetflix is @netflix's first African original," read the caption.

The world is about to jam to some serious luhya vibes on the soundtrack of #QueenSono. @queensononetflix is @netflix's first African original

The year began well for the band that is currently riding high on their song 'Suzzanna' which has so far garnered 3.3 million views in just two weeks on YouTube.

The band has also topped the list of top 20 artiste's royalty earners, according to Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

Created by Kagiso Lediga, Queen Sono, a spy drama, is an action-packed that is also Netflix's first African original series.

