Zimbabwe: I Mind My Own Business, Says Mufaro

Multi-talented Mufaro Kimberly Mtatabikwa is a jack of all trades: she is a model, businesswoman and actress all wrapped into one.

The 21-year-old vivacious socialite is active on social media, but says she is someone who is very ambitious.

"I am so much into fashion and I love travelling as well," she told Standard Style.

"I am somebody who is trying to make herself better and am not in competition with anyone."

Despite being active on social media, Mufaro rose to fame when she appeared in a number of music videos by local artistes.

"I am just someone who is very active on social media, but l became popular when I featured in music videos such as Baba Harare's Mitoro, Automatically and Waitamba Nevana, Freeman and 8L's Cooking, Freeman and Lamont's Vuka Vuka, Freeman and Black Warrior's Musiye and, although it's not yet out, as well as Cozzy Kozile's Zvirimudzimba," she said.

"Apart from featuring in videos, I advertise clothes for Lavish Shop and I do advertising for my own clothes as well. I also sell beauty products."

She says despite featuring in music videos, singing is not her thing.

"l don't ever think of singing because it's not my thing," she said.

Mufaro attended Ngezi High School before moving to St Francis in Chegutu where she did her A' Level.

She said she was invited by the artistes to feature in their videos after they saw her posts on social media.

"Some saw my posts on Facebook, but as for Freeman I am one of her biggest fans so when he approached me, I couldn't resist," Mufaro said.