Zimbabwe: Perseverance Pays Off for Pastor Gukuta

Gospel musician Pastor Farai Shalom Gukuta (pictured), who in December released his fourth album, is set to drop another single this month.

The gospel artiste, who started his music career in 2004, only managed to get into the studio in 2014 and released his first album titled Zvakatanga Sedambe.

The following year he released his second album titled Zvakaitwa neNyasha with seven tracks

"In 2004 I joined the praise and worship choir and during that time I started composing my first song titled Makaburuka Kudenga," Pastor Gukuta said.

"However, when I presented my song to the choir members, they were reluctant to sing it and did not accept it."

After 10 years, Pastor Gukuta managed to record his first album titled Zvakatanga Sedambe.

"I delayed because of financial challenges as no one was willing to assist me," he said.

He said he was also motivated by the snub of the praise and worship choir.

"I was not born a musician, but I grew up in a church family in Chivi," Pastor Gukuta said.

"What motivated me to start singing was the arrogance of the praise and worshippers of our time who were very proud to sing in church, that was around 2004."

In 2015 Gukuta released his second album Zvakaitwa neNyasha, which he said he was thanking the Lord for His grace.

"We managed to do two videos of songs from this album, that is Makaburuka Kudenga and Anondichengeta," he said.

"In 2016 I could not record because I was in the rural areas and it was difficult to come to Harare.

"In 2017 I recorded Zvakakwana Zvawakandiita and we did a video of the song Nyarara which was frequently played on ZTV.

"My latest album is titled Zvawaida Zvakona and currently we are working on new single which is coming out soon."