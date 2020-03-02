South Africa: Faf Makes Proteas ODI Return, Linde Set for Debut in India

2 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis has been included in a 15-man squad for next month's three-match ODI series in India.

It will be Du Plessis' first participation in the format since the 2019 World Cup in England. His future had been in doubt ever since South Africa limped to seventh place at that tournament, but he is back as one of the senior players operating under new captain Quinton de Kock.

There is also a call-up for uncapped spinner George Linde, who made his Test debut in India towards the end of last year.

Tabraiz Shamsi has been left out of the squad because he and his wife, Kahdija, are expecting their first child together over the course of the tour.

"It is exciting to see the amount of competition for spots that we have within the team and in the franchises, it's a good headache for us as selectors to have," said selector Linda Zondi.

"We are satisfied with our picks for what will certainly be a challenging tour of India. We saw some promising performances last year from the T20 squad that travelled there and we wanted to give a player like George Linde another crack at the conditions which seemed to really suit him.

"We are also particularly pleased with the balance of youth and experience that we have achieved while our young leadership group continues to establish itself. We are looking forward to some good performances in this relatively short tour."

The matches will take place between March 12-17.

Proteas squad for India ODIs:

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.

