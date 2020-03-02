South Africa: Gous Blazes 163 in Vital Knights Win

Kimberley — A scintillating career-best century by Andries Gous was the catalyst for the Knights to continue their One-Day Cup revival after they chased down 308 to beat the Titans in Kimberley on Sunday.

The right-hander struck 163 off 145 balls, including 13 fours and three sixes, in a match that saw three hundreds in total scored as Aiden Markram (103 off 94 balls, 8 fours, 2 sixes) and Diego Rosier (112 off 108 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) also made merry at the Diamond Oval.

But Gous' fourth List A ton trumped them both to help the Central Franchise record their highest successful run chase in history and with it move off the foot of the table into fifth place.

They are now ahead of the Cape Cobras (eight), level on 10 points with the Titans and one point adrift of the Warriors (11) with the race for the semi-final places hotting up.

Gous was not the only Knights player to shine too, with Mbulelo Budaza earlier claiming a career-best haul of five for 44 to help his side dismiss the visitors for 307 in 49.5 overs.

It was his second career five-for and beat the five for 58 he claimed for Northern Cape against Northerns in Pretoria last season.

However, the Titans still managed a formidable total thanks to Markram and Rosier, who put on a franchise record of 196 together for the second wicket to lead the batting. The former, who was playing in his second match since returning from injury, posted his ninth List A ton and the latter his fourth.

Rivaldo Moonsamy (22) and Grant Thomson (21) were the only others to post double-figure scores.

Jacques Snyman (6) fell to Markram (2/39) early in the chase, but Gous then dominated in an innings that saw him go past his previous best highest score of 149 for Free State against Northern Cape in Kimberley during 2016/17.

He shared in a 135-run second-wicket partnership with Keegan Petersen (45), before putting on 69 with Grant Mokoena for the next wicket.

Seventy-nine unbroken in just 7.2 overs then followed with Wandile Makwetu (47) as the Knights chased down over 300 for the first time to secure a vital win.

