Nigeria: Coronavirus - 4 Chinese, 36 Nigerians Isolated in Plateau

1 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa

Jos — The Plateau State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam, said 43 persons are being quarantined in Bakin Kaya village of Wase Local Government Area of the State.

The commissioner added that so far there is "No known symptoms in those quarantined in the state."

The commissioner disclosed this on Sunday during a press briefing in Jos, in an update he gave about the outbreak of Covid 19 in the state.

Daily Trust reported on Saturday how Chinese citizens quarantined in Wase LGA of the state in an attempt to halt the spread of the disease in the state after Nigeria has recorded its first case of the disease in Lagos.

The commissioner added that the 39 Nigerians quarantined alongside the Chinese citizens are those working together with them at a mining site and their compound, stating that in-depth medical checks were ongoing.

Dr. Ndam however called people in the state not to be panic as strong measures had been taken to arrest any unforeseen circumstances.

