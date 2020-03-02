Nigeria: Reps to Halt Govt's Plan to Use $308m Abacha Loot for Roads, Other Projects

1 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim and Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The House of Representatives committee on works will summon the minister of works, Babatunde Raji Fashola and other officials of the ministry over alleged plan to fund ongoing roads projects with the $308 million recovered Abacha loot.

The summons was part of an investigation following the resolution of the House last week on a motion moved by Chudi Momah (APGA, Anambra) on the need to investigate the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kadina-Zaria-Kano Expressways and the Second Niger Bridge projects.

The committee, headed by Engineer Abubakar Kabir Abubakar (APC,Kano), extended its investigation to the utilisation of the Abacha loot after an earlier allegation of inflation on the ongoing contracts.

A source in the committee told Daily Trust, "We have received the mandate to investigate the matter. We are summoning the minister, Berger and other stakeholders. We will send the letters on Monday and give them a date to appear before the committee.

" Apart from the concern on the slow pace of the ongoing projects and other issues, it is absurd to inject the recovered $308 million into the projects which already has source of funds set aside for their execution".

The committee had over two months ago summoned the officials of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to express their displeasure over the scope of work done compared to the funds released to the company.

It could be recalled that, the spokesperson, The funds, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, was quoted saying that, the $308 million will be used to fund, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Abuja - Kano Expressway and the Second Niger Bridge and will be supervised by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.