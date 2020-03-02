Nigeria: Ondo Activates Response Committee to Tackle Coronavirus

The Ondo State Government said it has called a meeting of the state epidemic preparedness and response committee to map out actions to be taken to prevent the outbreak of coronovirus in the state.

There has been apprehension among residents in the state since a case of coronavirus infection was reported in Lagos.

The state had yet to fully overcome its challenges of Lassa fever outbreak, which had already claimed the lives of over 20 persons.

The state's epidemiologist, Stephen Fagbemi, had warned two weeks ago of the need to overcome the Lassa fever challenge and prepare well for the coronavirus invasion which was yet to be properly understood by medical experts.

'No cause for alarm'

The commissioner for health in the state, Wahab Adegbenro, in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, appealed to the people in the state not to panic over the spread of the virus.

"Following the outbreak of coronavirus in Lagos, which is just some few hours' drive from Ondo State, it has become imperative to sensitise the public on this looming danger, which is threatening the entire human existence," said Mr Adegbenro.

Mr Adegbenro noted that since its outbreak in Lagos, the federal government "had taken several tentative steps to prepare for its detection among arrivals at air and sea ports, as well as provide isolation and quarantine centres".

"With the confirmation of a case in Lagos a few hours away, it has become imperative for all stakeholders to join hands to prevent its outbreak in the state," he said.

"We appeal to residents not to panic but to take certain actions which could help in the situation and they include:

"Maintaining hygienic environmental and health enhancing practices such as constant hand washing; refraining from being in crowded gatherings; reporting any case of fever and flu to the nearest hospital; and avoid self medication."

The commissioner also urged residents and the media "to help spread the message in the overall interest of the state".

"We reiterate that the health and welfare of our people has always and will always be our priority," he added.