South Africa: Four Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Diesel Fuel From Transnet Pipeline

1 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Four accused will appear in the Ogies Magistrate's Court this week after they were arrested for allegedly stealing diesel fuel from a Transnet pipeline.

This comes after the group - between the ages of 23 and 54 - were arrested on Thursday in Ogies, Mpumalanga during an operation by the Hawks, accompanied by Crime Intelligence, the tactical response team (TRT), public order police, K9 unit, environmental inspectors, Transnet officials and Bidvest Security.

"Walter Lunga, 23, and Andrew Ukamahwapara Kawocha, 52, were arrested at a clandestine house," spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said in a statement on Sunday.

"The operation continued and a further two suspects, Cuthbert Mbizo, 38, and Monyaradzi Makore, 38, were arrested hiding in a maize field not far from the vicinity bringing the number to four individuals arrested for their alleged involvement in the stealing of diesel out of the Transnet pipelines at old Juvenile school in Ogies," Sekgotodi added.

The group made their first appearance in court on Friday and will appear again on Monday.

"During the operation, three commercial trucks and a private vehicle were seized, along with a DHV generator, a SSHP generator, gasoline water pump generator, sixteen 1 000L diesel drums, blue drum with diesel and two pipes to drain the stolen diesel were seized," Sekgotodi said.

The investigation continues.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.