Nigeria: CAN to Nigerians - Do Not Panic, We'll Defeat Coronavirus Like We Did Ebola

1 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has advised Nigerians to take their personal hygiene serious, noting that God who defeated Ebola virus will surely put Coronavirus to an end.

The Christian body which stated it would not cease praying until the new disease outbreak is defeated, advised Churches to make available, water, soap and hand sanitiser for worshipers.

The body through it general-secretary, Joseph Daramola, called on Nigerians to stop panicking, saying that the disease will soon be defeated.

His words, "The God who answered our prayers when the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), which is deadlier, came calling is still on the throne and that same God will also grant us victory over the COVID-19 in Jesus Name.

"They should also follow these professional counsel: Avoid panicking. Regular washing of hands with water, soap and sanitizers (where available). Avoid crowded places and people who are coughing or sneezing.

"Covering of mouths and noses with a handkerchief or tissue while sneezing or coughing and Avoid self-medication."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.