Nigeria: Anambra Launches Open Governance Partnership for Transparency

1 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State government has launched the Open Government Partnership, OGP, aimed at fostering transparency and accountability in governance and budget implementation.

The programme, supported by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption, ROLAC, was funded by the European Union, EU, and implemented by the British Council.

Five states--Adamawa, Anambra, Edo, Kano, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory-- are serving as pilot areas for the programme.

Anambra State Head of Service, Mr. Harry Udu, who launched the programme in Awka, said although the state government has been running an all-inclusive administration in which every segment of the society was involved in budget process, the introduction of the OGP would further bring the people closer to government.

According to him, if every government was run in an open and transparent manner, every citizen would be carried along and there would be no room for corruption in the system.

The state Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners, Mr. Mark Okoye, said the state's action plan ensures more effective participation of the citizens across the entire budget cycle, guarantees full and effective implementation of the Fiscal Responsibility Law, as well as adopt Public Procurement Law and Open Contracting Standards.

He added that it would also help to improve revenue generation, ensure tax transparency, guarantee the ease of doing business, as well as shore up the state's ranking on the World Bank business index.

He assured that the planned establishment of anti-corruption units in key ministries and agencies, creation of framework conditions for OGP participation and sustenance, as well as improving citizens' access to publicly held information and records would ensure sustainable interaction platform at all level of governance.

Okoye said: "When the doors and windows of governance are opened, the occupants of government offices appear in public view and are thus kept alert to focus on serving the people.

"It is the quest to restore trust in public institutions by conducting business in an open and transparent way and making sure the people and the communities have a say in government's projects, that led to many public sector reforms in Anambra State and culminated in the state signing the OGP initiative."

The commissioner explained that desk offices would be established in all the 21 local government areas to ensure effective implementation of relevant OGP commitments at that level.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.