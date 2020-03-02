Kenya Steps Up Coronavirus Preparedness After Uproar

Nairobi — Kenya has scaled up its preparedness for coronavirus, following increased risks of spreading into the country, a day after Nigeria confirmed the first case in Sub Saharan Africa.

Consequently, President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued an Executive Order establishing a national emergency response committee to be chaired by the Health Cabinet Secretary, with members drawn from other ministries, to evaluate and enhance preparedness by equipping all Level Five Hospitals by mid next month.

He also wants a National isolation and treatment facility set up at Mbagathi Hospital completed in a week's time in time to receive patients, in the event coronavirus case or cases are confirmed in the country.

The order follows uproar from Kenyans after the government announced that it does not intend to ban flights from China, the epicenter of the deadly outbreak that has killed more than 2000 people, and infected over 80,000 others.