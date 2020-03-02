Nigeria: APC, PDP Fight Over COVID-19 Index Case in Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were yesterday locked in a war of words over the index case of coronavirus recorded in Lagos last weekend.

While the APC warned the PDP against politicizing the issue and that President Muhammadu Buhari's government should be commended for acting swiftly to contain the disease, the opposition party

expressed worry at what it described as President Muhammadu Buhari's delay in standing up to the responsibilities of his office to address heightening national anxieties caused by the development.

APC in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, yesterday, also commended what it described as "the proactive work and coordination being carried out by the Federal Ministry of Health, National Centre for Disease Control NCDC, Lagos and Ogun State Governments along with other health institutions, personnel and states."

The party said: "The feat of discovering the country's first case within 24 hours and result of test within four hours is pointer to the capacity of this government to manage and deal with the outbreak, a feat recognised and commended by the World Health Organisation WHO at a news conference for an update on the global outbreak".

Disgusting partisan utterances

"In managing outbreaks such as the coronavirus, transparent and effective communication is key and this government has demonstrated this in no uncertain way through delivery of up-to-date and timely information on developments, measures being taken and progress made.

"In observation of world standard protocol on prevention and cure of coronavirus, screening and surveillance measures at the airports, seaports and designated entry points are in place. Medical facilities to deal with any eventuality are also in place and in top gear. We call on all citizens to stay alert but be confident.

"This is a time when real patriots put in their own positive shifts in conjunction with the government. It is not a time to spread fear and rumour. We call on all Nigerians to ignore people seeking to create panic through fake news. We all should rely only on the official sources of information on the coronavirus.

"We have observed with disgust the utterances of some partisans following the report of the country's first case of coronavirus. It is irresponsible of any political party to seek political gains from an issue that bothers on the health and well-being of all of us.

"Among other treatment successes being recorded in cases of coronavirus, China has shared its treatment procedure of coronavirus with Nigeria as disclosed by the Health Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

"Our handling of the Ebola outbreak was exemplary. We call on all Nigerians to remain upbeat and confident that this too will be another good outing for us."

However, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, asked the President to live up to the responsibility of his office and address Nigerians now, following the anxiety the index case had generated in the People.

The party described as absolute leadership failure that Mr. President has not considered it imperative to show concern by directly addressing a panic-stricken nation, even in the face of escalated national trepidations and conflicting reports.

A statement issued by party's spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, read: "The PDP charges President Buhari to wake up and treat the COVID-19, deservedly, as a looming national disaster, which requires a prompt and full Presidential involvement at the top level.

"The party notes that at a critical time like this, Mr. President ought to be at the forefront in shouldering responsibility. A Presidential address would have reassured the people, reinforced government direction and multi-sectoral intervention for concerted effort to contain the scourge.

"The PDP holds that the quickest expectation of the average Nigerians is that the Federal Government should immediately step its emergency response system to calm the pervading fear among Nigerians."

