Nigeria: Security Agents Trailing Our EiC, Reporter - Premium Times

2 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The management of PREMIUM TIMES, an online news publication, says suspected security operatives are trailing its Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed and a reporter, Samuel Ogundipe.

The online medium said two men, suspected to be officials of the State Security Service yesterday attempted to breach Mojeed's home, claiming to have a message for him.

Another set of paired security operatives were said to have visited Ogundipe's house, looking directly into his apartment through the fence.

The medium said the suspected security men later left the scenes.

The medium believes the trail followed a leaked memo in which the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, alleged that undue interference of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, on matters of national security had slowed down meaningful gains that President Buhari had sought to achieve.

The management of the medium said: "In an age of widespread kidnapping it adds no value to the image of security officials to play by the protocols of nefarious actors in the community, visiting the homes of citizens and making up stories about dropping messages for them or threatening them through anonymous calls.

"If the security forces want any of our staff, we would be happy to present them in a way that will ensure clear accountability.

"We have asked our lawyers to take up the matter from here," the statement read.

It advised its staff to be more watchful of unusual movements around them and promptly report to authorities.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.