South Africa: Detective Killed After Assault Suspect Grabs Firearm and Shoots During Arrest

1 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

A detective attached to the Garsfontein SA Police Service (SAPS) in Pretoria was allegedly killed by a suspect he and two other colleagues were arresting on Saturday morning.

The detective was on the scene at around 10:30 when police were arresting the suspect for a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Brenda Muridili said.

The suspect also sustained gunshot wounds and was being treated under police guard in hospital.

According to the police, the three detectives followed up on information regarding a suspect wanted for the assault case. They approached him on the corner of Garsfontein and Rubenstein roads, but he attacked them with rocks.

"On trying to apprehend the suspect, he managed to grab one of the members' firearms and fatally wounded him. The other members managed to retaliate wherein the suspect was shot and wounded," Muridili said.

The accused will appear in court soon after he is declared fit and will face charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Muridili said the name of the deceased officer will be released as soon as members of his family were informed.

She added that counselling will also be arranged for the family.

