South Africa: CSA Congratulates Proteas Women On Reaching T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

1 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) today congratulated the Proteas women's national team on reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup .

They achieved this goal when they made it three wins out of three by beat Pakistan by 17 runs in Sydney today.

They now have the chance to make it four out of four when they play their final Pool B match against the West Indies in Sydney on Tuesday. A fourth victory would guarantee them top spot in a pool which includes two former winners in England and the West Indies.

"Congratulations to our captain, Dane van Niekerk, head coach Hilton Moreeng and all the players and support staff on their unbeaten run to date," commented CSA acting chief executive, Jacques Faul.

"It has been impressive the number of different players who have come up with the match-winning performance when it was needed. Not to forget the players who have achieved personal landmarks!

"We have had Mignon du Preez becoming the first South African, either male or female, to make 100 T20 International appearances followed by Lizelle Lee's maiden T20 International century and the team posting the highest total in the Women's T20 World Cup against Thailand and also the highest winning margin.

"Let us also not forget their beating England for the first time in an ICC women's tournament in either of the white ball formats.

"The team is clearly in very good space heading into what is going to be the biggest week in the history of women's cricket in South Africa.

"It will be wonderful if they can lead our nation in celebrating International Women's Day by being in the final next Sunday," concluded Faul.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.