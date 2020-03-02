Kenya: Court Orders Suspension of Flights From China Over Coronavirus Fears

28 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

The High Court has ordered the suspension of flights from China until further notice.

The order was issued Friday, in a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya, following uproar from Kenyans after a China Southern Airlines landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with 239 passengers.

The court subsequently ordered that all the passengers be rounded up and taken to a military health facility for quarantine until they are declared safe to mingle with other people.

Justice James Makau ruled that "the government should move with speed to forthwith trace, account re-examine, confine and quarantine in a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) facility or a specially guarded medical facility all the 239 passengers that they let into the country aboard a Chinese flight CZ6043 which landed at JKIA on February 26, 2020 at 7:30am until they are duly certified to be free from coronavirus (COVID -19) pending the inter parte hearing."

The urgent application was filed by a medical doctor identified in suit papers as Mithika Mwenda, the LSK and city lawyer James Kkounah.

They argued in their case that it was unconstitutional and unlawful for the government to have allowed entry of a flight from China while fully aware of the deadly effects of the virus that has killed more than 2000 people and infected more than 80,000 others, mainly in China. More cases have been reported in Iran where 26 people have been killed, among other countries.

Sub-Saharan Africa reported its first confirmed case in Nigeria on Friday.

The applicants through their lawyers Henry Kurauka Ochiel Duddley told the judge that the lives of many Kenyans is at risk.

They said even the symptoms and medication of the virus has not been established, hence the need to take serious measures.

"Other countries worldwide have stopped flights from China into their country. Kenya cannot be an exceptional," they argued, in convincing the judge to issue orders stopping flights from China.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.