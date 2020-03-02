Kenya: China Southern Airlines Suspends Kenya Flights

China Southern Airlines announced Friday it was suspending flights to Kenya following public uproar over coronavirus fears.

The airline cited the low passenger volume on the Nairobi-Changsha-Nairobi route in making the decision.

"Due to the decreasing volume of passenger flow, China Southern Airlines has made necessary adjustments by suspending flights connecting Guangzhou, Changsha and Nairobi until further notice," the airline said in a statement issued a day after a flight with 239 passengers caused uproar in the country.

On Friday, the High Court ordered the government to stop flights from China for 10 days, in a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

It also ordered the government to bar travellers from coronavirus hotspots from entering the country.