Zimbabwe: Graft Allegations Raised By Matutu Against Tagwirei Baseless - Zacc Chair

2 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Corruption allegations levelled against business tycoon Kuda Tagwirei by suspended Zanu PF youth leader, Lewis Matutu to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), are baseless and fail to meet the anti-graft body's minimum standards to warrant further investigation.

ZACC chairperson, Loice Matanda-Moyo told the State media at the weekend that last month, Matutu had formally reported the controversial oil mogul to the commission, but the information he brought failed to basic meet requirements to trigger any probe.

This was a culmination of corruption claims made last month by Matutu and his colleague, Godfrey Tsenengamu at a press conference in Harare in which they alleged Tagwirei was godfather of a powerful cartel that had captured government ministries, departments and parastatals.

Matutu later went on to file corruption charges against Tagwirei with ZACC.

However, Matanda-Moyo dismissed the allegations by Matutu.

Tagwirei is a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

"What happened was that only one of the two came to ZACC and made a general report and said that so and so is corrupt," said Matanda-Moyo.

"As ZACC, those are not the sort of reports that we expect. There are standards that have to be met. You have to meet basic standards to enable ZACC to open a file.

"Imagine if ZACC was to open a file based on a general allegation that so and so is corrupt, how many files would we have? We do not just take opinions, they must be some basis for saying someone is corrupt," she said.

A former High Court judge, Matanda-Moyo, who is married to Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo, said ZACC was not political and would not be used for any political fights.

"We are not a political outfit. ZACC is apolitical and we do not want to be used in any political fights. If people have evidence and positive leads, we are their friends," she said.

"But let me categorically state that we have never received any solid complaints regards their cases. What they said was just an allegation without any prima facie evidence. So whatever matters we are investigating are not because of them."

For their temerity to raise corruption allegations against Tagwirei, Matutu and Tsenengamu were summarily suspended and reduced to ordinary card carrying members of the party for one year by the Zanu PF Politburo.

The highest decision making body of the ruling party accused the youth league members of jumping the gun when they convened the press conference and made a slew of accusations against Tagwirei.

Secretary for the youth league Pupurayi Togarepi was also demoted to be a central committee member on charges of failing to reign in Matutu and Tsenengamu.

