Zimbabwe: Networked Business Minds in Value Addition Drive

Local development player Networked Business Minds (NBM) has added a new dimension to its fast-growing economic empowerment and business development drive which has taken the region by storm.

The Phillus Guzha-founded organisation, which is designed to promote Indigenous Direct Investment as compared to foreign direct investment, has launched a virtual warehouse idea for its membership which is involved in various enterprises.

"We are taking advantage of the digital divide to introduce cost-effective virtual warehouses that allow our members to interact with their clients across Zimbabwe and beyond via Whatsapp groups.

"Through the virtual warehouse idea, we are creating regional Whatsapp groups where clients interested in our members' products can join and get guidance on the prices and where to get these products at affordable rates since they will be buying from the source," Guzha said.

Various members of Networked Business Minds have undergone trainings on production of drinks, dish wash, washing powder, green soap bar, sausages, foam bath, quick bleach, candles, floor polish, pine gel, petroleum jelly, shampoo and bath soap, among a host of other products and they were having challenges with market linkages.

"Marketing by its nature is a cost centre and our members were having challenges with getting their products to the end users because of costs related to shipping as well as advertising.

"It is our hope that the virtual warehouse idea where we will make use of the affordable WhatsApp platform will allow members to sell their products to their clientele at affordable rates while avoiding other operational costs since they will be dealing with people within their locality," Guzha said.

The virtual warehouse will be area specific and will allow NBM members to trade with their clientele according to proximity.

"Harare NBM members will be able to sell their products to clients within Harare and the same will apply for areas like Bulawayo, Chegutu, Masvingo, Mutare and so forth.

"We are bringing about convenience while helping members of the public access quality yet affordable products," Guzha said.

The Networked Business Minds idea has taken the region by storm and Guzha revealed he would be travelling to Malawi for yet another partnership with Malawi University.

"Our trainings are spread across the country and the region with countries like South Africa, Zambia, Swaziland and Malawi having benefited, while Mozambique, Tanzania and Botswana have shown interest," he said.

"We don't just teach our members to make products, but we also teach them the whole business mix so that they are able to operate sustainably and I will be soon travelling to Malawi for a partnership with Malawi University around community empowerment and product value addition."