Zimbabwe: Gibson Brown Foundation Scales Up Local Support

UK-based philanthropist Gibson Brown has scaled up his support for local communities through availing more resources towards the disadvantaged.

Speaking to The Standard Style, Lord Gibbo, as the philanthropist is commonly known, said the move had been necessitated by the continued spiralling cost of living in Zimbabwe amidst the economic challenges.

"Zimbabwe is generally going through challenging times and such a scenario calls for all actors including development players to play their part in plugging existing gaps," he said.

"It is with that in mind that our foundation has seen it fit to increase the number of people under our support. We want more kids in school and we want to set up viable livelihoods projects to empower orphans, women as well as the generally disadvantaged."

Lord Gibbo, who was in Zimbabwe for the past two weeks during his annual break, toured some of his organisation's project areas including Mabvuku Primary School where he is assisting pupils with educational support.

"During my annual break I took time to tour some of the schools that are beneficiaries of our on-going community development work including Mabvuku Primary School," he said.

"We have pupils under our care at the school and we are assisting them with school fees, uniforms as well as livelihoods projects for their guardians so that they are able to lead decent lives."

During the visit, the Gibson Brown Foundation boss was apprised of developments at the school and the various challenges that are affecting learning.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The visit opened my eyes to the various challenges the school is facing beyond educational support for the disadvantaged, and it is my hope that with more support from our partners we will be able to assist them," he said.

Early on this year, the Gibson Brown Foundation availed some dignity kits for girls in school and these included sanitary pads whose cost has risen beyond the reach of many.

Brown, who was born and raised in Mabvuku, said he was duty-bound to give back to the community, which raised him and would continue giving his all.

"The community made me and I will always feel indebted. Yes, I have moved to the United Kingdom, but it is my hope that this foundation becomes the hope for many not only in Mabvuku, but in Zimbabwe as a whole," he said.