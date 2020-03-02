Nigeria: Government Reassures Kaduna Property Owners On Compensation

Kaduna State Government has reiterated its commitment to pay compensation on any property that is pulled down as a result of the ongoing projects across the 23 local government areas.

The Managing Director of Kaduna Roads Agency (KADRA), Engineer Lawal Mohammed Magaji, who gave the reassurance during a community engagement at the District Head of Kawo's office, told the people of Abakpa, Unguwar Shanu and Unguwar Kanawa that Government has paid compensation in the past.

"The administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai is a fair and just one. We have carried out projects in many areas and have duly paid compensation to property owners, even before contractors mobilised to site. There has never been any incident of underpayment or foul play. This one will not be different," he said.

Engineer Magaji further said that the proposed road which will start from Rabah road junction near Arewa House, will pass through Unguwar Kanawa, old NDA campus , before linking Western Bye pass to Rigasa train station.

The Managing Director further said that another road will start from Lugard Hall roundabout, pass through Abakpa NEPA, run through Abakpa/Unguwar Shanu border and link up to the new road that will start from Rabah road junction.

The KADRA helmsman said that houses that will be demolished as a result of the road projects have already been marked by surveyors, adding that the next phase is the valuation of the properties.

Magaji appealed to landlords of the affected properties to allow valuers to gain access into their houses in order to allow them properly cost them for commensurate compensation.

"I am pleading with the residents of Abakpa, Unguwar Shanu and Unguwar Kanawa, community and religious leaders, to allow these valuers to enter your homes for the purpose of this exercise, which will not last long," he said.

Speaking at the occasion, the Director General of Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA), Malam Ismail Umaru Dikko, advised residents not to erect shops or even situate stalls along the new road.

According to him, "we don't want to open the area only for it to be congested again because of commercial activities."

In his closing remarks, the District Head of Kawo, Alhaji Jibrin Magaji advised all landlords to collect Certificates of Occupancies (C of O) for their properties. He said that the process has been simplified.

"The officials of Kaduna Geographic Information System (KADGIS) have gone round and distributed forms to each household, along with Ward Heads. All you need to do is to pay N5,000, women property owner are expected to pay half of the amount and a C of O will be issued to you," he said.

The District Head commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai for the developmental projects that he is executing all over the State.