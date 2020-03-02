South Africa: Police Make Several Murder Arrests in Nyanga, Cape Town

29 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Western Cape police have arrested 10 suspects linked to various murders in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Saturday morning.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, five of the suspects were arrested for two cases of murder.

Two suspects, aged 34 and 38, were caught after the alleged assault of a 22-year-old man from the Siyahlala informal settlement. The man died in hospital as a result of the assault.

Rwexana said the deceased man was allegedly assaulted after a woman was heard screaming on Tuesday morning.

"While she was sleeping, the woman was awoken by the presence of the deceased in her house. His face was covered. A case of house robbery has also been opened on the matter," Rwexana said.

House robbery

Three other suspects were apprehended in connection with a murder in Lusaka last Wednesday. The trio allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old victim in Yantolo Street.

The victim sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he died.

The other two were arrested for an alleged house robbery in July 2019 in Browns Farm. Rwexana said the suspects allegedly entered the complainant's house and demanded money.

She said that two other suspects were arrested for attempted murder and armed robbery last Sunday. The suspects pounced on the complainant when he arrived home. They demanded his cellphone, fired shots and left him injured.

Rwexana said in another incident, two women, aged 31 and 32, were arrested on a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

"The suspects allegedly poured hot water over the complainant after an altercation in Nomvecu Street in Browns Farm."

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Meanwhile, 479 fines to the value of R845 800 were issued and 51 minibus taxis impounded in a three-day operation from Tuesday to Friday morning in the Nyanga area.

Rwexana said the vehicles were impounded for operating without permits.

