Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth Aligned Youth Group Shelves Plan to Besiege Chamisa, Biti Homes

Youths belonging to a pressure group aligned to Zanu-PF, who had threatened to occupy the homes of MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa and his aides over the weekend, have shelved the plan and instead, claimed the opposition was trying to use them in its factional wars.

Last week, the Concerned Citizens Forum, a pressure group linked to Zanu PF, had threatened to camp at Chamisa's rural Gutu home, that of his deputy Tendai Biti in Harare and party vice chairperson Job Sikhala's Chitungwiza residence.

The group was adamant the three top politicians were responsible for sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe by the West and the US.

The restrictive measures, the Concerned Citizens Forum claimed, were behind the worsening economic situation in Zimbabwe.

However, the forum's spokesperson, Taurai Kandishaya said the plan had been shelved after the youths had noticed that MDC politicians would have seized the opportunity to use them as pawns to settle their factional fights and perpetrate violence.

"We have stopped the citizens from going as we discovered that MDC politicians wanted to take advantage of the programme and perpetrate violence. The citizens are not stupid and we realised that MDC wanted to involve us in their factional fights," he said.

"Our plan is not a demonstration but we are saying to these politicians that they have called for sanctions to remain and as such, we want them to feed us, provide us with accommodation and pay school fees because they are the ones that are receiving the funds that Zimbabwe was supposed to get," Kandishaya said.

He could however not reveal the group's next plan.

Meanwhile, the situation remained tense in St Mary's Chitungwiza following a police raid at Sikhala's house Saturday.

The raid resulted in skirmishes in the suburb as residents, mostly MDC supporters complained of what they called continued persecution of the legislator.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said 11 MDC youths had been arrested and were expected to appear in court Monday.

The skirmishes came after MDC youths had camped at the Zengeza MP's home ostensibly to protect him from the planned raid.