Nigeria: ICT Industry to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 45%

2 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

A new International Telecommunications Union (ITU) standard highlights that compliance with the Paris Agreement will require the information and communication technology (ICT) industry to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 45 per cent from 2020 to 2030.

The standard will support ICT companies in reducing GHG emissions at the rate necessary to meet the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°c above pre-industrial levels.

The recommended emission-reduction targets are the first targets specific to the ICT industry to be approved by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi).

"This new ITU standard offers authoritative guidance on the pathway towards net zero emissions for the ICT industry," said ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao.

He added: "The standard is an example of what can be achieved with good collaboration between key partners. It represents a significant contribution to the international effort in pursuit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals."

29 operator groups representing 30 per cent of the mobile connections worldwide are already committed to science-based targets, GSMA reports.

These groups include América Móvil, AT&T, BT, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, Elisa, Far Eastone, KPN, Magyar Telekom, NTT DOCOMO, Orange, Proximus, Reliance Jio Infocomm, Safaricom, Singtel, SK Telecom, STC, Swisscom, T Mobile USA, Taiwan Mobile, TDC, Tele2, Telefónica, Telekom Austria, Telenor, Telia Company, Telstra, Verizon and Vodafone.

