Zimbabwe: Govt Boosts Maize Delivery

2 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Elita Chikwati

Road transport has been brought in to supplement the railways bringing maize imports into Zimbabwe from Mozambican ports and from stocks in South Africa to ensure adequate supplies in the country.

Zimbabwe ordered enough maize to fill the supply gap that arose after last season's drought-hit harvest, and ships are docking in Mozambican ports with grain from a huge order supplied by Tanzania, but the railways have not been moving the orders fast enough, hence the addition of road transport, especially on the Beira run.

Last week, 1 770 tonnes of drought relief maize was sent to Harare from Beira as the Government speeds up imports to meet the national requirement, using both major Mozambican ports and buying in South Africa for delivery via Beitbridge.

Maize being imported through Mozambican ports is part of the huge order imported by the Government from Tanzania.

Commenting on the movement of maize being imported from Tanzania to Zimbabwe via Mozambique, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Mozambique, Retired Lieutenant-General Douglas Nyikayaramba said as of last Friday, the last 18 wagons carrying 540 tonnes of maize from the first vessel that had docked in Maputo left for Chicualacuala.

"The current challenge is on the slow turnaround of wagons from Bulawayo to Maputo," he said. "To date, only 35 wagons were reported to be at Chicualacuala destined for Maputo, but unfortunately they were without their tarpaulins.

"Currently, 59 wagons (1 770 tonnes) have been dispatched to Harare via the Beira route while a balance of 197 wagons (5 910 tonnes), is yet to be railed from Beira."

But, with road transport now being used as well, Rtd Ltd Gen Nyikayaramba said a total of 98 trucks had since been dispatched to Harare with a balance of 233 trucks to complete the whole consignment still to be loaded and dispatched.

Government is importing an average of 120 tonnes of maize a day from South Africa through Beitbridge.

The use of both road and rail is meant to speed up the movement of maize into Zimbabwe.

National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) public relations manager, Mr Nyasha Maravanyika, said they were concentrating on the ship that arrived in Mozambique last Friday, which was being offloaded.

"The first lot has arrived and we are working on the remainder which is on the way," he said.

In the last seasons, the maize harvest was 773 635 tonnes of maize against a national requirement of 2,2 million tonnes for both human and livestock consumption.

The imports may have to continue into next year, depending on the size of the harvest from the present season.

Besides the large maize import orders, Zimbabwe needs to import wheat, as it does every year since the irrigated winter harvest is below national consumption. This is a routine commercial operation but adds to the load on the railways.

The "Lowlands Beacon" carrying 10 000 tonnes of Zimbabwe-bound wheat berthed in Maputo on Wednesday last week and offloading started on the same day at about 11pm.

"Loading into wagons will commence as soon as wagons are made available," said Lt Gen Nyikayaramba (Rtd). "We are also yet to be advised on details of the next vessel carrying drought relief maize by the contracted agent (Manica Freight and Forwarding)."

This season's harvest is expected to be larger than that of last year but following the drought, Government has embarked on the first round of nationwide crop and livestock assessment to establish disease prevalence, state of pastures and water supply.

The results will provide an early warning to decision makers on the possible outcome of the present cropping season to see what imports may be required before the 2021 harvest.

The assessment identifies areas that need to be addressed in future seasons and addresses gaps in production that may have been identified.

The first crop and livestock assessment also identifies areas of intervention as they relate to saving the season's crop and make recommendations while ascertaining interventions for the livestock sector.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.