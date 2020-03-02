Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Mash West Ideology Workshop Ends

A three-day training workshop to equip Zanu PF cadres in Mashonaland West Province with the party's ideology in line with President Mnangagwa's call for unity ended in Chinhoyi yesterday.

The workshop was facilitated by the Chitepo School of Ideology and drew delegates from the provincial coordinating committee (PCC), Central Committee, National Consultative Assembly (NCA), war veterans and collaborators and Members of Parliament.

It was held at Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Chitepo School of Ideology principal, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, said the workshop was not for academic purposes, but for imparting knowledge to party cadres on how to view and analyse events.

"The course's package included party ideology, party structures and leadership, international relations, national and party history, media communications, business and economics, defence and security, party and Government policy as well as current affairs," he said.

Mashonaland West was the third province to undergo the training workshop after Mashonaland Central and Manicaland.

The remaining provinces will be covered soon, said Cde Machacha.

Mashonaland West chairperson, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, said the workshop came at an opportune time, as the province was moving towards attaining a united Zanu PF in line with President Mnangagwa's growing call for unity.

"We made a resolution as a province to ensure that our cadres attend the orientation and ideology training workshop so that we impart the necessary party ideologies to them," he said.

"We are hoping that the whole province will be united in the aftermath of the workshop."

Cde Ziyambi revealed that the workshop, which had been slated for five days, was done in three days to allow members to attend to other issues.

"The workshop had a crash programme, which was done within a space of three days instead of the initial five to allow our members to attend to other party, personal and national issues," he said.

Delegates thanked the Zanu PF leadership for arranging the programme.

Provincial Women's League chairperson, Cde Josephine Mangove-Shava, commended President Mnangagwa and the national party leadership for facilitating the ideological training workshops, saying women in the province managed to learn more about the party's ideology, structures, history, business and economics.

Provincial youth commissar, Cde Tapiwa Chitate, said the workshop had created a firm base for political stability and unity within the Youth League.

"As youths, we have been given enough orientation and I am quite positive the youth leadership will be rejuvenated as they work on party issues," he said.

Cde Chitate said many youths from all the seven districts in the province had managed to attend the workshop, adding that the youth leadership would soon arrange meetings in their various administrative districts and constituencies to disseminate the information learnt for the purpose of consolidating unity and mobilising voters for the 2023 elections.