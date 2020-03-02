Zimbabwe: Flash Chisango Laments Golden Ages

RETIRED former Zimbabwe light-heavyweight boxer Hisman "Flash" Chisango is a man in agony in the wake of a boxing career that delivered a lot of body punches but now has nothing to show for it.

The 56-year-old former pugilist spent the latter part of an intense four-year professional career in Australia before settling Down Under for several years. He is now back home in Gweru and appealing for financial assistance to help nurture upcoming talents.

Chisango yesterday told The Herald that he has a burning passion to plough back to the sport that gave him fame but he no longer has the resources to do so.

"Some people think I am dead. But I would like you to tell them that I am alive. My aim is to raise future boxers using the experience and expertise that I gained during my career. Boxing has to grow. Sadly, I no longer have the financial muscle. "I lost everything along the way. You can imagine, I can't even afford a haircut," he said.

"It's painful I have been out of the picture for a long time and people now think I am dead. For the most part of my career, I have been shuttling between Zimbabwe and Australia but I am now old and I would like to settle."

Chisango, who fought during the halcyon days of Zimbabwean boxing alongside such talented boxers like Proud "Kilimanjaro" Chinembiri, Langton "Schoolboy" Tinago and Stix Macloud (all late) and Joseph "Kid Power" Mutambisi, was a top-notch boxer who featured in 30 professional fights between 1982 and 1986, according to Boxrec official statistics.

He had an impressive scorecard that include 20 wins (13 of them knock-outs), three draws and seven losses. However, he hung up his gloves early.

"I enjoyed boxing during my time, I had a deadly knock-out punch. I had several memorable fights in many countries; carrying the Zimbabwean flag high and it's now time to pass it on to the talented young ones.

"But I feel I am one of the many legends who are not getting the recognition they deserve. More needs to be done. As a nation we have to cultivate a culture of honouring our sports heroes.

"The Government led the way by appointing former swimmer Kirsty Coventry as a minister. It was a step in the right direction but what about most of the other sporting legends who have been forgotten? Let's work with them also, they can be resourceful.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"And on that, I am still bitter. My brother Howard (Chisango), who was also a respected boxer during our time, died some few years back and up to now it hasn't been reported in any of the national newspapers.

Chisango hailed from Gweru where a number of boxing legends like the late Tinago also came from. British boxing trainer and manager Dave Wellings, who at some point was in the corner of both boxers, gave an interesting contrast between Chisango and Tinago in an interview with The Herald two years ago.

"Flash Chisango had all the natural attributes of a world champion, except dedication. Langton had the dedication and the self-belief. I never had to urge him to train, I sometimes had to beg him to stop.

"Early in the morning he would run from my gym at Hatfield to the edge of Lake McIlwaine, return, then hit the heavy punch bag for an hour," said Wellings.

Chisango is now working with Zimbabwe's 1995 All-Africa Games heavyweight bronze medallist Collice Mutizwa at the Midlands Gliding Club.

"The talent we have in Zimbabwe is world class. We have the expertise as well but what I think lacks is the equipment. There are many talented young boys who frequent Chisangos' house for training tips and advice. But they also need boxing pads, punching bags, skipping ropes etc.

"So we are appealing for sponsors out there if they can provide equipment for these youngsters," said Mutizwa.