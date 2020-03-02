Zimbabwe: 11 Liberation Fighters Reburied

Government has reburied the remains of 11 liberation war fighters which were discovered in Nyahowe Mountain, here.

The burial was done over the weekend at Kapondoro under Chief Chimoyo in Mashonaland East Province, bringing to 19, the burials since 2019.

Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs Minister Aplonia Munzverengwi, who was represented by acting provincial administrator Mr Clemence Masawi said the occasion was in line with cultural values.

"Today, we are gathered here to give a decent burial to the sons and daughters who died in this area fighting for our freedom," she said.

"We are doing this in the hope and belief that the fallen heroes' wishes were to have a decent burial in their motherland.

"I have been informed that it is not the first time for this occasion to take place in Kapondoro and I was told that this is not the last occasion. There are still more heroes' remains scattered in these mountains and they also need a decent burial."

Minister Munzverengwi appealed to organisations to support the initiative.

"Most of those who fought the liberation struggle were youths, their aim was to see a free and independent Zimbabwe, some died before freedom was attained and they died even without families of their own," she said.

"So, to us who are still alive, let us get united and bury our colleagues who are lying unburied everywhere.

"It is now our duty to give them a decent burial. In these mountains nearby, there are more remains being discovered, which means very soon we will be here to bury them."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Doves Funeral Services director (government affairs and projects) Mr Kenneth Chigananda said his organisation supports Government initiatives

"For us to be operational as an organisation, it's because of the freedom and independence we are enjoying today," he said.

"There are people who died trying to bring that freedom, a decent burial is befitting and we are glad to be partnering Government in that.

"We are going to be supporting this programme to the end, as you can see, we have supplied coffins today, we supplied eight for the same programme previously. We are in this together with everyone."

Last month, the Government said it was looking forward to receiving the heads of heroes and heroines of the First Chimurenga, who were decapitated by the settler regime before being ferried to Britain as trophies of conquest.

Recently, chairman of the Repatriation Committee, Chief Makoni, said the repatriated remains should be given proper burial before this year's Heroes Day commemorations, as authorities from both countries were working out the logistics.

Chief Makoni thanked President Mnangagwa for extending a helping hand in ensuring the heads are repatriated and laid to rest in accordance with the Zimbabwean culture.

"Within the next two months, the heads of the First Chimurenga fighters will have been repatriated from the UK and we want them to be buried before Heroes' Day," he said.