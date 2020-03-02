Zimbabwe: State Institutions Urged to Protect Children

Pan African Parliament co-vice president Chief Fortune Charumbira has urged legislators and State institutions to prioritise the protection of children.

Chief Charumbira said this in South Africa where he is attending a PAP Forum on Online Sexual Exploitation jointly convened by the Department of Social Affairs of the African Union Commission.

The consultative meeting is meant to harness the role of parliamentarians in policy formulation and ensuring prevention and prosecution of online sexual exploitation.

"We have made efforts to improve the lives of our people by implementing flagship projects contained in Agenda 2063," said Chief Charumbira.

"As we continue to make strides, let's not leave our children behind. They are our future. We will not reach maximum development if we cannot protect our future. The advent of technology has brought a lot of advancement so as defects.

"Our children are bearing the brunt of the defects by being exploited online. Parliamentarians need to play their role through the dissemination of information and formulation of adequate legislation."

Chief Charumbira said there was need for continued interaction between PAP and the AU Commission.

"This is precisely why the PAP was established, so that it acts as a bridge between our people and the highest spheres of our Union," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are the platform through which Africans can participate in the affairs of the AU. We are grateful to the Department of Social Affairs for recognising this role and associating the PAP in the process of finding solutions to the negative side of internet on our children."

Chief Charumbira called on AU institutions to make the protection of children a priority.

He hailed the collaboration between the continental parliament and the Commission in tackling the dangers posed by OCSE in Africa.

He said finding solutions to OCSE will require that AU organs work together in a complementary manner, in line with their respective mandates.

Chairperson of the PAP Permanent Committee on Gender, Family, Youth and People with Disability, Mrs Lucia Mendes dos Passos called for a larger coalition across all sectors of society to address the issue of OCSE.

She advocated for more experience-sharing among countries and experts.

"In the African culture, a child belongs to the community," said Mrs Mendes dos Passos.

"I, therefore, call on parents, religious organisations, civil society and government stakeholders to increase vigilance and join the combat against OCSE that is threatening the future of our continent.

"It is also important that legislators enhance their oversight duties to ensure that our governments are not neglectful and given the adequate resources to curb the rise of OCSE."

During the meeting, parliamentarians were briefed on the continental context of sexual exploitation, good practices and a model for national response.