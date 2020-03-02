Zimbabwe: Chombo Temporarily Gets Passport Back

2 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

High Court Judge Justice Moses Foroma has allowed former Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Ignatius Chombo to have his passport temporarily back so that he can travel to South Africa to get medical attention.

This was after Chombo applied to have his passport released.

Justice Foroma ordered him to surrender title deeds for his Malborough property, which will only be returned upon surrendering the passport when he is back.

"The application for revival of a temporary variation of applicant's (Ignatius Chombo) bail conditions granted in judgment No.753/19 succeeds with no order as to costs," Justice Foroma said.

"Accordingly, the applicant's passport is temporarily released to him for the period March 3, 2020 to March 16, 2020. The Clerk of Court, Harare Magistrates Court is ordered to immediately release the applicant's passport as aforesaid to be returned on March 16, 2020.

"In lieu of the release of the passport, the applicant shall surrender to the Clerk of Court, Title Deed No.6205/88 to Stand 461 Malborough Township Extension 3 Malborough in the name of Nimrod Willard Chiminya, and the title deed to be given back to the applicant upon return of the passport."

Chombo is on $5 000 bail and facing several charges, including criminal abuse of office during his tenure as a minister.

Last year in December, he made a similar application and was granted his passport to travel for his medical reviews in South Africa.

