Nigeria: Killings - Bishops Protest, Urge Buhari to Seek Foreign Help

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria yesterday in Abuja held a peaceful march to protest the killings of innocent Nigerians.

Its president, Bishop Augustine Akubueze, who led the protest, accused the Federal Government of insensitivity to the plights and killings of Nigerians by Boko Haram terrorists.

The protesters marched from the National Christian Centre to the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria at Area 3 in Abuja, seeking divine intervention.

Akubueze said the protest was part of the CBCN's religious obligations to speak prophetically against whatever stands against God's commandment.

Condemning the manner in which the government was handling the excesses of the Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals, he rated its response to insecurity below average.

He said Nigerians were tired of the government's claims that Boko Haram had been technically defeated.

Likening the terrorist attacks in Nigeria to the killings in Syria, he appealed to the international community to assist Nigeria in meting out the same treatment it carried out on other terrorist groups in parts of the world, on Boko Haram terrorists.

Akabueze urged President Buhari to seek foreign help to stop the over 12 years of terrorist attacks on Nigerians.

He condemned Buhari's insistence on retaining the service chiefs despite several calls for their replacement.

He also accused Buhari of abusing the principle of federal character by ensuring only persons from one ethnic or religious divide headed top and sensitive positions in the country.

"The killing of God's children is evil, the failure to protect innocent people from the relentless attacks is evil, the lack of persecution by terrorists is evil, our government's response to terrorists' attack is for lack of better words, far below average," he said.

He faulted Buhari's "constant show of remorse to terrorist attacks in other countries only to be silent in handling terrorist attacks in Nigeria", alleging that such actions could only mean he was in support of the "barbaric" actions of terrorists.

"We today embarked on a peaceful protest on behalf of over 50 million Catholics and over 100 million Christians in Nigeria. We are protesting against the brutal killings of innocent Nigerians by Boko Haram and terrorist herdsmen who are invading peoples farm lands forcefully.

"We are gathered here to register our protest against the kidnappings for ransom in every part of Nigeria. We are gathered to mourn the mothers, babies, children and men who have been killed by the terrorists. The killing of God's children is evil the failure to protect innocent people from the relentless attacks is evil, the lack of persecution by terrorists is evil, our government's response to terrorists' attack is for lack of better words, far below average.

"There have been too many mass burials, too many kidnappings of school children, of travellers, invasion if people's homes, invasion of sacred places like church, mosque, and seminary among others. The several attacks and the loss of numerous lives are now taken as normal. Our government seems completely insensitive to the plight of Nigerians; a government that totally ignores the cries of those who elected it is set up for a fantastic failure. It doesn't matter which party is in power," he said.

He said Buhari's "silence is sowing and breeding seeds of mistrust and the longer it stays this way, the more you (Buhari) lose those who could have given you the benefit of doubt. As things stands now, it appears only a few Nigerians can defend you with reasons, only few Nigerians can argue that your silence is not an endorsement of the barbaric actions of the terrorists and criminals."

Contacted for a reaction, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, directed one of our reporters to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, but the minister did not answer phone calls sent to him.