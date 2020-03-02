Kenya: Contractor Dumps Waste at Leopard Beach Resort Over Debt

29 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Fadhili Fredrick

There was drama at Leopard Beach Resort in Diani after a contractor dumped garbage at the hotel over unpaid Sh200,000garbage collection fees.

Mash Cleaners director Gideon Kibindu said he resorted to dump the garbage at the hotel after the management failed to clear the debt.

Mr Kibindu said he was contracted by the hotel four years ago to collect garbage but they abruptly terminated the contract and have never paid him fees for four months.

"We have been unable to run and meet the demands of the company. Our truck is grounded at the garage and we are forced to hire another truck to collect garbage," he said.

He said even after contacting the hotel management through emails and phone calls, the company did not respond to his requests to clear the debt.

Mr Kibindu claimed the company gave him Sh34,000 cheque that bounced.

Mash Cleaners manager Julius Mwangangi said hotel has been taking them for a ride.

The hotel's management could not be reached for comment.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.