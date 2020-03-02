Kenya: Contractor Dumps Waste at Leopard Beach Resort Over Debt

There was drama at Leopard Beach Resort in Diani after a contractor dumped garbage at the hotel over unpaid Sh200,000garbage collection fees.

Mash Cleaners director Gideon Kibindu said he resorted to dump the garbage at the hotel after the management failed to clear the debt.

Mr Kibindu said he was contracted by the hotel four years ago to collect garbage but they abruptly terminated the contract and have never paid him fees for four months.

"We have been unable to run and meet the demands of the company. Our truck is grounded at the garage and we are forced to hire another truck to collect garbage," he said.

He said even after contacting the hotel management through emails and phone calls, the company did not respond to his requests to clear the debt.

Mr Kibindu claimed the company gave him Sh34,000 cheque that bounced.

Mash Cleaners manager Julius Mwangangi said hotel has been taking them for a ride.

The hotel's management could not be reached for comment.