Kenya: Another Kenyan Athlete Suspended for Failing Drugs Test

The 2012 Africa 10,00m champion Kenneth Kipkemoi is the latest Kenyan to be suspended for a doping violation.

Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has already issued a charge notice to Kipkemboi, who is also the 2011 Maputo African Games half marathon silver medallist, suspending him provisionally from taking part in any athletics-related activities.

AIU indicated that Kipkemboi, who is the winner of the 2018 Rotterdam Marathon with a personal best of 2:05:44, has tested positive to prohibited substances terbutaline.

Terbutaline is used as a fast-acting bronchodilator (often used as a short-term asthma treatment) and as a tocolytic to delay premature labour. The inhaled form of terbutaline starts working within 15 minutes and can last up to six hours.

Terbutaline as a treatment for premature labour is an off-label use not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Kipkemboi, who finished third in Boston Marathon last year, becomes the ninth Kenyan to be sanctioned for varying doping offences in last three months. Former World marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang and 2014 World Under-20 800m champion Alfred Kipketer were temporary suspended in January for violating the whereabouts procedures.

Others are long distance runners Mercy Jerotich Kibarus, James Kibet, Vincent Yator and Sammy Kitwara who were suspended in December for using banned substances with Peter Kwemoi also starting his suspension in February for testing positive to banned Erythropoietin (Epo).