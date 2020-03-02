Kenya: Lake Victoria Fish Has No Toxins, Is Safe to Eat, PS Says

The government has assured Kenyans that Lake Victoria's fish is safe from pollutants following concerns over rising contamination of the world's second largest fresh water lake.

Fisheries Principal Principal Secretary Micheni Ntiba said on Saturday that a series of tests commissioned by the government have shown the fish has no toxic substances and is fit for human consumption.

"We have conducted a series of tests in accredited laboratories, both locally and internationally. I assure Kenyans that there is no cause for alarm," he said while dismissing reports of the lake's excessive destruction.

Prof Ntiba, who spoke after inspecting compliance by factories and facilities operating around the lake basin, said the government is keen to ensure the safety of both aquatic life and humans consuming the water.

WARNINGS

Mamo Boru Mamo, Director-General of the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), said 298 inspections were carried out and 102 clean bills of health received.

"Other facilities are following up on measures spelt out by a multi-agency team and have one month to fully comply under the Rapid Results Initiative or face closure," he told the press at Nyanza Regional Commissioner's office.

He said 14 public and private facilities were issued with compliance orders and warned that their officials will be arrested and their premises closed if they do not adhere to requirements.

"The institutions include Kibos Sugar and Allied Company, Kodiaga and Kibos prisons as well as Maseno University," he said, adding that Agro-Chemicals was shut for non-compliance.

WASTE DISPOSAL

The official also noted that establishments including food kiosks, garages and barbershops face closure for improperly disposing of their solid waste.

Mr Mamo further said measures will be taken to ensure improved sewerage connections in Obunga, Manyatta and Nyalenda slums.

"Pollution in Lake Victoria has worsened since 82 per cent of Kisumu residents are not connected to the public sewer line," he said.

Forestry and Environment PS Chris Kiptoo cited proper waste management is as a key part of the Kisumu Port modernisation project, which has cost Sh63 million so far.

Meanwhile, Prisons Commissioner-General Wyclife Ogallo stated the department has set aside Sh42 million for construction of sewerage systems at Kodiaga and Kibos prisons, an initiative expected to take a month.

"Operations of the two facilities have been overstretched by the increased population as they were built in the early 1960s. They cannot be relied upon to serve the increased number of people," he said.