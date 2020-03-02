Nigeria: Coronavirus - States Beef Up Emergency Response Mechanism

Kano, Benin, Makurdi, Lagos, Lafia, Lagos, Calabar, Jos, Akure — Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has urged residents of the State to use existing emergency hotlines provided by the Ministry of Health in the event of eventualities on Coronavirus.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, he said surveillance and emergency response measures were in place to tackle outbreak of any communicable diseases.

He said the government has provided emergency hotlines for citizens to call should they feel unwell or even suspect any case of the corona virus.

As part of proactive measures against the Coronavirus ravaging scourge, Kano State Government said it has activated an isolation centre at Yargaya to deal with any outbreak.

The State's Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa disclosed in a press briefing yesterday that adequate staff drawn from the Department of Public Health and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital have been trained in screening, detection and handling of persons infected with the deadly viral disease.

He said the Ministry of Health has intensified surveillance for the disease at various entry points to the State including the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Railway Corporation and the motor parks for timely identification and isolation of any suspected case(s).

Edo deploys health officials to Airport, motor parks

The Edo State Government has deployed health officials to the Benin Airport and motor parks in the State to screen travelers as part of measures against the spread of Coronavirus disease to the state.

The State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, said in Benin at the weekend during a meeting with stakeholders in the health sector and the representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), at the government house that "Coronavirus is completely different from Lassa Fever. Sneezing and coughing is one critical thing we need to look at. From the State Government end, we are very cautious of those entering our state."

"If any case is reported in any of the motor parks or the airport; if any passenger is suspected, our team in these parks will have to quarantine them. We will also commence temperature check in our motor parks and the Benin airport, to be sure that those coming in and out are free from the disease", he further said.

He said the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital is going to be a center for screening of any suspected cases of Coronavirus.

Benue constitutes response committee on Coronavirus

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State at the weekend constituted an Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ortom said the committee would proactively monitor, supervise and coordinate the State government's response to the dreaded disease.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, he hinted that the State's Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo would serve as Chairman, while the State's epidemiologist, Dr Samuel Ngishe would be the Secretary.

He disclosed that a treatment centre has already been established at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) and a location has been identified to serve as quarantine unit in the event of any outbreak of the disease.

Submit for screening, NCAA asks returning passengers

As Nigeria battles to contain the spread of Coronavirus, COVID 19, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has appealed to passengers, airline and airport operators, security agencies and other aviation industry stakeholders to take appropriate precaution to protect themselves and staff.

NCAA Director General, Capt. Musa Nuhu urged travelers returning from countries experiencing community transmission of the COVID-19 to present themselves to Port Health Services on arrival at the Point of Entry.

He assured that NCAA will continue to ensure that airlines assist with the tracking of passengers who may have come in contact with suspects or ill persons, as well as other measures the National Surveillance System requires.

Sen Al-Makura distributes 120 generators to monarchs for sensitization

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has donated 120 generators to traditional rulers to assist in sensitizing people in their communities on the deadly Corona Virus and Lassa fever.

The former Nasarawa State Governor made the donation at his constituency office near Lafia Township Stadium on Sunday saying "The role of the traditional institution in containing the endemic is critical."

Residents beg govt. to contain virus as schools, places of worship intensify screening

Residents of Lagos State appealed to Federal and State Governments to sincerely handle the issue of corona virus with the seriousness it deserves by containing its spread.

They said the government should not pay lip service to the fight against spread of the virus, with a resident, Mr. Makinde Ibrahim stressing the need for sustained, aggressive and massive campaign on preventive measures, and personal and environmental hygiene. Also, schools in Lagos, particularly, privately owned have intensified their screening processes as parts of efforts towards preventing spread of the virus.

Our reporter observed that churches have intensified screening as they have introduced hand sanitizers at their entrances and at the toilets.

4 Chinese, 39 Nigerians quarantined in Plateau

No fewer than 43 suspects of Covid-19 are being quarantined in Bakin Kaya village of Wase Local Government Area of the Plateau State.

The State Commissioner of Health, Nimkong Ndam, told journalists yesterday in Jos, adding that so far there is "No known symptoms in those quarantined in the State."

Dr Ndam explained that out the 43 suspected cases, "4 are Chinese citizens while 39 are Nigerians working together with the Chinese at a mining site and their compound".

Daily Trust reported on Saturday how the state isolated three Chinese citizens in Wase LGA of the State in an attempt to halt spread of the disease after Nigeria recorded its first case of the disease in Lagos.

He said the State Government has equally engaged the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to key into the situation with a view to arrest any unforeseen circumstances regarding the disease.

A Youth leader in Wase LGA, Shafi'I Sambo, in a telephone interview with Daily Trust said "Residents in Wase LGA especially in Bakin Kaya village are calm and free of panic in respect to the latest development in the area.

Alcohol can eliminate COVID-19 - health commissioner

Commissioner of Health in Cross River State. Dr Betta Edu said Coronavirus can be diagnosed, and that alcohol can effectively eradicate it.

In a statement in Calabar over the weekend, Edu said that "The new corona virus (COVID-19) is easily eradicated by medical grade alcohol.

"75% alcohol or Chlorine disinfectant can effectively eliminate the corona virus (COVID-19)". She cautioned the people to avoid raw foods yet and insist on hygienic and well cooked foods.

"The spread of this infection can be prevented by "Proper hand wash with soap and water and use of hand sanitizers," she said.

Ondo urges residents to refrain from travelling. Ondo State Government said at the weekend that it has swung into action by calling an emergency multi- sectoral stakeholders meeting of the State Epidemic Preparedness and Response Committee to map out action points and necessary precautions to prevent the outbreak.

The State Commissioner for Health Dr Wahab Adegbenro said it has become necessary due to the outbreak of the disease in Lagos which is just some few hours driver to Ondo state.

He appealed to residents not to panic but to take certain actions which could help in the situation.

Tijjani Ibrahim & Richard P. Ngbokai,(Kano) Usman A. Bello (Benin), Hope Abah Emmanuel (Makurdi), Abdullateef Aliyu (Lagos), Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad (Lafia), Christiana T. Alabi (Lagos), Eyo Charles (Calabar), Ado Abubakar Musa (Jos), Bola Ojuola (Akure)