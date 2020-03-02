South Africa: Several Arrests Made in Nyanga During Crime Prevention Operation

press release

Efforts to deal with contact crimes in the Nyanga precinct resulted in remarkable successes. Ten suspects are expected to appear in court following their arrests during a tracing operation conducted from 01:00 today by the Nyanga Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.

Five suspects were arrested on two different cases of murder. Two suspects aged 34 and 38 were apprehended for allegedly assaulting a 22-year-old man in Siyahlala Informal Settlement in Browns Farm. The deceased died as a result in hospital. It is alleged the deceased was assaulted after a woman screamed in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The woman was awoken by the presence of the deceased with his face covered while she was sleeping in her house. A case of house robbery has also been opened on the matter.

Three other suspects aged 19, 19 and 37 were apprehended on a case of murder which occurred last week on Wednesday in Lusaka. The trio allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old victim in Yantolo Street in Lusaka. The victim sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Another two suspects aged 29 and 36 were arrested on a house robbery case which occurred in July last year in Mthingwevu Street in Browns Farm. The suspects allegedly entered the complainant's house pointed him with demanding money. They then took a Plasma TV and drove away with a silver Toyota Avanza. .

While another suspect, 28 was arrested for an attempted murder and armed robbery case which occurred on Sunday last week in Thembeni Street in Browns Farm. The complainant had just arrived at his house when the suspect approached him and demanded the complainant's cell phone and when he did not give him the suspect fired a shot which injured the complainant and he robbed him of his cell phone and ran away.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another two women aged 31 and 32 were arrested on an assault GBH case, the suspects allegedly poured the complainant with hot water after an altercation in Nomvecu Street in Browns Farm.

The suspects would appear in court on Monday, 02 March 2020. Eight would appear in Athlone Magistrate Court for murder, house robbery and armed robbery and attempted murder and the other two in Philippi Magistrate Court for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

SAPS management praised the members for their efforts and diligence in ensuring these suspects are brought to book.

Meanwhile four hundred and seventy-nine (479) fines worth the value of R845 800 were issued and 51 mini taxis impounded during a three day operation conducted on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday morning in the area of Nyanga. The vehicles were impounded on Tuesday and Thursday for operating without permits.