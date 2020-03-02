South Africa: Fresh Ceres Fire Draws Resources While Firefighters Continue to Battle Huge Paarl Blaze

29 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

Cape Winelands District Municipality firefighters are now also attempting to extinguish a fire near Ceres, in addition to fighting a blaze in the Du Toitskloof Pass area near Paarl.

The fire in Monte Carlo, about 5km outside Ceres, was reported late Friday afternoon.

An area of mixed fynbos is alight, and strong winds and very rough terrain are making the fire difficult to contain, said municipal spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto.

"The fire services are focusing on preventing the fire from spreading onto the mountain, where there is a lot of combustible vegetation. They are assisted by 11 ground team members, one helicopter, one purpose-built Land Cruiser and a water pumper," she said.

Efforts to contain the fire near Paarl, which has destroyed nearly 6 000ha of mixed fynbos and continues to burn out of control, are ongoing.

The fire broke out on Tuesday and firefighting efforts were expected to be affected by hot weather conditions on Saturday.

"The firefighters and ground crews, supported by two helicopters and seven firefighting vehicles, are actively engaged in firefighting activities under difficult conditions. The wind has subsided to around 20km/h and is predicted to subside completely this evening," Otto added.

"It is, however, very hot and our crews are battling discomfort as well as the fire."

The Western Cape is particularly prone to high fire danger in summer.

According to City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, there were 10 368 bush or grass fires in the metro in 2019.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.