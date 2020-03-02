South Africa: Gauteng Police Arrest Suspected Drug Dealer During Operation Okae Molao On N12 in Bekkersdal

press release

Gauteng police and other law enforcement agencies conducted operations Okae Molao throughout the province yesterday, 28 February 2020, which have resulted in the arrest of more than 900 suspects. During the road block on the N12, a 32-year-old suspect was arrested after the truck he was driving with was stopped and searched, a volume of drugs worth thousands of rands were seized and the truck impounded.

Out of those arrested seven hundred and thirty nine suspects were arrested by the Detectives during the tracing and raiding of the wanted suspects for serious and violent crimes. Among the arrested suspects 104 were arrested for gender based violence crimes. Ninety-eight were crimes committed against women and six crimes committed against children.

Johannesburg K9 were stopped while patrolling by a man who was just hijacked the truck, police noticed the truck and tried to stop it but couldn't stopped. Police shot at the suspects, two jumped out and runaway. One was arrested and a firearm was recovered. While in Tshwane six liquor outlets were issued with fines for not having permits and volumes of liquor were seized twelve arrested for possession of dagga and one for unlicensed firearms and stolen property.

Ekurhuleni District police arrested more than 250 suspects for various crimes ranging from illegal immigrants, rape, murder, robbery, possession of suspected stolen property and other crimes. During the operation liquor outlets were closed.

Meanwhile in West Rand, police conducted stop and search and road blocks, more than 135 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from illegal immigrants, murder, robbery, hijacking, attempted murder liquor outlets were closed and fine were issued more volumes of liquor were confiscated.

Operations were also conducted in Soweto and Hillbrow where more than thirty (30) suspects were arrested for armed robbery, murder, assault, business robbery, house breaking, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of drugs, amongst other crimes.

Furthermore, Gauteng and Mpumalanga police followed up the information which led to the bust of three suspects wanted for robberies and other serious and violent crimes in Gauteng and other provinces.

All arrested suspects will appear in various Magistrate Courts in Gauteng in due course.