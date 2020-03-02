South Africa: Police Arrest Most Wanted Suspect for Triple Murder

press release

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has praised the sterling work of the police Task Team which made a major breakthrough as they arrested the most wanted suspect in Queenstown area following the mysterious disappearance and callous murder of three (3) people in November 2019, at Tsomo.

The three (3) people went missing under mysterious circumstances at Tsojana Administration Area in Tsomo without trace at the time. A 71-year-old grandmother and two girls aged 17 and 16 one of whom was 9 months pregnant were last seen in their home in Tsomo on a Sunday. However, on a Monday the following day it was discovered that they had disappeared.

After concerted efforts by the Police and Communities to conduct searches in the surrounding villages, the family was later found floating in Tsomo River through the help of a Shepard and the Motor Vehicle believed to have been used in the commission of crime was also found abandoned at Mahlubini AA.

Yesterday, 28 February 2020 at about 06:30, the principal suspect aged 35 was arrested in Queenstown, Ezibeleni Township where he was allegedly in a Sangoma's place.

The motive for the killings is still under investigation. "Criminality within our society is a taboo, and for this reason it will not be treated with soft gloves. Gender Based Violence must be fought in all fronts and by all responsible citizens," General Ntshinga said. The Provincial Commissioner expressed gratitude to the community for their tireless and unrelenting efforts during the strenuous and elongated sleepless nights of searches for the missing family members.

The suspect who is believed to be dangerous is expected to appear in the Tsomo Magistrate Court on Monday, 02March 2020 on murder charges. Investigation continues.