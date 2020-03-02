South Africa: Joint Operation Nets Successes in Postmasburg

29 February 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

During a joint crime prevention action conducted on 28 February 2020 in the greater Postmasburg area eight suspects were arrested.

Roleplayers included Postmasburg Crime prevention, Upington K9 and Community in Blue members who conducted stop and searches and foot patrols in the CBD and hotspot areas.

While conducting these actions, the members arrested eight suspects and recovered suspected stolen goods.

The items included clothing from major retail stores in Postmasburg. The value of the recovered stolen items amounted to R10 000-00.

The Station Commander of Postmasburg SAPS, Lt Col Andries Witbooi commended the team for their efforts in cleaning the streets and squeezing the space for criminals to operate.

The eight suspects will soon appear in the Postmasburg Magistrate's court on a charge of possession of suspected stolen goods.

