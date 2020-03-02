South Africa: Minister Bheki Cele and Psira Hand Over Laptops At Umthwalume High School to Raise Awareness in Relation to School Safety and Cyber Security

28 February 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Pretoria — Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale and the Chief Execurive Officer of the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA), Mr Manabela Chauke were today 28 February 2020 joined by the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Khehla Sitole and other senior managers of the police on a community outreach programme in the Umzumbe municipal area. Also in attendance were KwaZulu Natal MEC of Agriculture and Land Affairs, MEC Sithole Moloi, MEC of Social Development, MEC Mavimbela

MEC of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, MEC Bheki Ntuli who were all there to attend the ministerial imbizo.

Minister Bheki Cele and the entourage were in the area, where Minister Cele were to lead a planned multi-disciplinary community imbizo to engage with the community of Umzumbe in the quest to strengthen relations between the police and the community; and to intensify rural safety. The imbizo could regrettably not take place due to the weather conditions.

However, the visit to Minister Cele's alma mater, Umthwalume High School where the Minister was both a learner and a teacher some years back, did materialise as excited learners and teachers braved the rainy weather to engage with their alumnus.

This special trip to the school formed part of the SAPS' school-safety drive, where Minister Cele saw it fit to give the school's computer laboratory a deserved boost with twenty (20) laptops that were donated by the PSIRA.

"My intention with this gesture is to raise awareness in relation to cyber security as most youth find themselves very active and subsequently exposed in the digital space. This also happens at a time when the leadership of the police is hard at work building technological capacity and acumen within the Service," said Minister Cele in his address to the learners, encouraging the learners to familiarise themselves with science and technology career opportunities in the South African Police Service.

Minister Cele also used the opportunity to reiterate State President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for society to mobilise against the scourge of gender based violence. Cele urged the boy-learners to respect women and give women their space to be. The girl-learners were also encouraged to empower themselves with education as a key to a bright future, and claim their rightful space.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.