South Africa: Minister Bheki Cele and Psira Hand Over Laptops At Umthwalume High School to Raise Awareness in Relation to School Safety and Cyber Security

press release

Pretoria — Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale and the Chief Execurive Officer of the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA), Mr Manabela Chauke were today 28 February 2020 joined by the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Khehla Sitole and other senior managers of the police on a community outreach programme in the Umzumbe municipal area. Also in attendance were KwaZulu Natal MEC of Agriculture and Land Affairs, MEC Sithole Moloi, MEC of Social Development, MEC Mavimbela

MEC of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, MEC Bheki Ntuli who were all there to attend the ministerial imbizo.

Minister Bheki Cele and the entourage were in the area, where Minister Cele were to lead a planned multi-disciplinary community imbizo to engage with the community of Umzumbe in the quest to strengthen relations between the police and the community; and to intensify rural safety. The imbizo could regrettably not take place due to the weather conditions.

However, the visit to Minister Cele's alma mater, Umthwalume High School where the Minister was both a learner and a teacher some years back, did materialise as excited learners and teachers braved the rainy weather to engage with their alumnus.

This special trip to the school formed part of the SAPS' school-safety drive, where Minister Cele saw it fit to give the school's computer laboratory a deserved boost with twenty (20) laptops that were donated by the PSIRA.

"My intention with this gesture is to raise awareness in relation to cyber security as most youth find themselves very active and subsequently exposed in the digital space. This also happens at a time when the leadership of the police is hard at work building technological capacity and acumen within the Service," said Minister Cele in his address to the learners, encouraging the learners to familiarise themselves with science and technology career opportunities in the South African Police Service.

Minister Cele also used the opportunity to reiterate State President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for society to mobilise against the scourge of gender based violence. Cele urged the boy-learners to respect women and give women their space to be. The girl-learners were also encouraged to empower themselves with education as a key to a bright future, and claim their rightful space.