South Africa: Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner Welcomes Hefty Sentences Meter to Armed Robbers

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has welcomed sentences meted to 45-year-old Edmore Engedzani Ndou and 35-year-old Jacob Makgalwa Ramokgopa, who were each sentenced to a 20 years' imprisonment term, for armed robbery. The sentence was passed by the Temba Magistrate's Court, Gauteng, yesterday, 27 February 2020.

The Court heard how the duo, who were armed with firearms, forcefully made their way into the Pankop Community Hall, in Mmametlake, on 06 October 2009, which was stationed as a pay point, during the facilitation of pension pay-outs. The two accused then instructed a 47-year-old employee and his colleagues, at gunpoint to handover the money, which they loaded into a bag while they (victims) were lying on the floor faced down.

The accused also robbed one of the female employees of an undisclosed amount which they stole from her purse, before fleeing.

Police in Mmametlake were notified about the incident and rushed to the scene whereby an investigation into the case got underway immediately. The diligence of the investigators combined with the evidence collection yielded desired results as the two were traced and arrested on 18 November 2011, after being positively linked to the said armed robbery case, hence the sentencing.

General Mondli Zuma has welcomed the duo's sentencing and commended the sterling work done by dedicated members of Detectives, the Prosecution team, as well as the Judiciary. "I highly commend the sterling work done by the investigators, in collaboration with the Justice Cluster as well as the community. This shows that we are making good inroads in addressing violent crime in our society and with convictions such as this, one can be certain that the community is and feels safe. I also hope that this conviction will serve a deterrent to would-be offenders that crime does not pay and that those who participate in criminal activities will face the wrath of the law," said General Zuma.