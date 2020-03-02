South Africa: Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Dead Pregnant Woman in Cape Town

29 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge and Tammy Petersen

A man has been arrested for the murder of a pregnant woman in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, Western Cape police have confirmed.

Spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said Bishop Lavis police arrested a 42-year-old man after the woman was shot and died in hospital on Wednesday night.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Local ward councillor Angus McKenzie identified the victim as 30-year-old Petula Williams.

She was gunned down in her home in Terblanche Street around 17:30.

The shooting is believed to be gang related.McKenzie previously said the woman's murder "would appear to be an assassination rather than just a random shooting" as the gunman was said to have walked into the house before shooting her in the chest and back.

The Hard Livings and Playboys gangs are understood to be embroiled in a turf war and the murder is believed to be linked to the gang violence.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.