South Africa: Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Dead Pregnant Woman in Cape Town

A man has been arrested for the murder of a pregnant woman in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, Western Cape police have confirmed.

Spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said Bishop Lavis police arrested a 42-year-old man after the woman was shot and died in hospital on Wednesday night.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Local ward councillor Angus McKenzie identified the victim as 30-year-old Petula Williams.

She was gunned down in her home in Terblanche Street around 17:30.

The shooting is believed to be gang related.McKenzie previously said the woman's murder "would appear to be an assassination rather than just a random shooting" as the gunman was said to have walked into the house before shooting her in the chest and back.

The Hard Livings and Playboys gangs are understood to be embroiled in a turf war and the murder is believed to be linked to the gang violence.

Source: News24