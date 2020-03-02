Nigeria: PDP to Buhari - Address Nigerians On Coronavirus

2 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The Peoples Democratic Party yesterday urged President Muhammad Buhari to address the nation on the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The PDP, in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that it was worried at Buhari's "delay in standing up to the responsibilities of his office to address heightening national anxieties since the detection of the deadly COVID-19 in the country.

It said a presidential address would have reassured the people, reinforced government direction and multi-sectoral intervention for concerted effort to contain the scourge.

"The PDP charges President Buhari to wake up and treat the COVID-19, deservedly, as a looming national disaster, which requires a prompt and full Presidential involvement at the top level.

"The PDP holds that the quickest expectation of the average Nigerians is that the Federal Government should immediately step its emergency response system to calm the pervading fear among Nigerians," the party said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.