Nigeria: PDP to Buhari - Address Nigerians On Coronavirus

The Peoples Democratic Party yesterday urged President Muhammad Buhari to address the nation on the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The PDP, in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that it was worried at Buhari's "delay in standing up to the responsibilities of his office to address heightening national anxieties since the detection of the deadly COVID-19 in the country.

It said a presidential address would have reassured the people, reinforced government direction and multi-sectoral intervention for concerted effort to contain the scourge.

"The PDP charges President Buhari to wake up and treat the COVID-19, deservedly, as a looming national disaster, which requires a prompt and full Presidential involvement at the top level.

"The PDP holds that the quickest expectation of the average Nigerians is that the Federal Government should immediately step its emergency response system to calm the pervading fear among Nigerians," the party said.