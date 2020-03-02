Zimbabwe: Ishan Shines At NAMA Awards

The 19th edition of the National Arts Merit 2020 Awards (NAMA) last Saturday brought out all the glamour, classy fashion, top class live musical performances as award winners from different categories walked away with prizes for their hard work.

Ishan, born Isheanesu Chigagura, an Afro-pop musician walked away with the biggest award as the outstanding newcomer and award.

The young musician is well known for the song, 'Kure', which features Ti-Gonzi.

On fire Zim Dancehall musician, Winky D also known as "Bigman" was one of the winners of the night and walked away with the NAMA 2020 People's Choice Award for the second consecutive year.

Actress and singer, Tamy Moyo won the award for Outstanding Female Musician ahead of favourites such Ammara Brown. Moyo acted in the yet to be released film Gonarezhou.

Willis Watafi took home the Outstanding Album award for his album "Uhuru" while Flying Bantu won the Outstanding Music Video award.

Veteran traditional singer Stella Chiweshe was honoured with the lifetime Achievement Award while, the award for Outstanding Female Dance went to Dadirai Mupandawana of the Ezimnyama Dance Group.

Talent Kapadza and Schuma Herscovitz won the Outstanding Exhibition award while Tafadzwa Kachiko and Masceline Bondamakara walked away with Outstanding Journalist(Print) and Outstanding Journalist (TV) awards respectively. Outstanding Screen Production (Full-Length Film) - Stay with me, went to Nick Zemura.

Ti-Gonzi, a Zim hip-hop star scooped the Outstanding Male Musician award ahead of Mambo Dhuterere and Winky D.

Below is the full list of winners:

Outstanding Newcomer- Ishan

Outstanding Female Musician- Tamy Moyo

Outstanding Male Musician- Ti Gonzi

Outstanding Song- 'Kure' - Ishan ft. Ti Gonzi

Outstanding Album- Uhuru - Willis Watafi

Outstanding Music Video- 'Sunshine City' - Flying Bantu

Outstanding Fiction Book- Out of Darkness, Shining Light - Petina Gappah

Outstanding Children's Book- Songs of the Little Creature - Phumulani Chipandambira

Outstanding First Creative Published Book- A People's Fight - Fradreck Hombiro

Outstanding Female Dance-Dadirai Mupandawana - Ezimnyama Dance Group

Outstanding Male Dancer- Selemani Mpochi - Orchestra Mberikwazvo

Outstanding Actress- Charmaine Mudau - Another Wedding

Outstanding Screen Production (Television Series)- Muzita Rababa - Shem Zemura

Outstanding Screen Production - Short Film- Redefining the Road - Tapiwa Gambira

Outstanding Mix Media Work- Distorted History - Anthony Bumhira

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work- Cyclone Idai where is Mommy? - Calvin Chimutuwah

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work- Tribute to the mother of generations - Stanley Mutanga

Outstanding Exhibition- Pieces for Peace, Pieces, Revolutionary Freshness - Talent Kapadza & Schuma Herscovitz

Outstanding Journalist (Print)- Tafadzwa Kachiko - Newsday

Outstanding Journalist (TV)- Masceline Bondamakara - ZBC

Outstanding Journalist Radio:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Anesu Masamvu - ZiFM

Yvonne Tivatye - Star FM

Thulani Munyandu - National FM

Outstanding Comedian- Long John

Outstanding Poet- Sithembile Siqhoza Ndebele

Outstanding Actor (Film and TV)- Percy Soko - Mandla

Outstanding Actress (Film and TV)- Antoinette Sango - Mandla

Outstanding Screen Production (TV)-Mandla - Solomon Mandaza

Outstanding Screen Production (Short Film)- Redefining the Road - Tapiwa Gambura

Outstanding Screen Production (Full-length Film)- Stay with Me - Nick Zemura

Artist in the Diaspora- Vusa Mkhaya

Outstanding Promoter of the Year- D & G Promotions

Personality of the Year- Nobuntu