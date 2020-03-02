Zimbabwe: Ishan Shines At NAMA Awards

The 19th edition of the National Arts Merit 2020 Awards (NAMA) last Saturday brought out all the glamour, classy fashion, top class live musical performances as award winners from different categories walked away with prizes for their hard work.
Ishan, born Isheanesu Chigagura, an Afro-pop musician walked away with the biggest award as the outstanding newcomer and award.
The young musician is well known for the song, 'Kure', which features Ti-Gonzi.
On fire Zim Dancehall musician, Winky D also known as "Bigman" was one of the winners of the night and walked away with the NAMA 2020 People's Choice Award for the second consecutive year.
Actress and singer, Tamy Moyo won the award for Outstanding Female Musician ahead of favourites such Ammara Brown. Moyo acted in the yet to be released film Gonarezhou.
Willis Watafi took home the Outstanding Album award for his album "Uhuru" while Flying Bantu won the Outstanding Music Video award.
Veteran traditional singer Stella Chiweshe was honoured with the lifetime Achievement Award while, the award for Outstanding Female Dance went to Dadirai Mupandawana of the Ezimnyama Dance Group.
Talent Kapadza and Schuma Herscovitz won the Outstanding Exhibition award while Tafadzwa Kachiko and Masceline Bondamakara walked away with Outstanding Journalist(Print) and Outstanding Journalist (TV) awards respectively. Outstanding Screen Production (Full-Length Film) - Stay with me, went to Nick Zemura.
Ti-Gonzi, a Zim hip-hop star scooped the Outstanding Male Musician award ahead of Mambo Dhuterere and Winky D.
Below is the full list of winners:
Outstanding Newcomer- Ishan
Outstanding Female Musician- Tamy Moyo
Outstanding Male Musician- Ti Gonzi
Outstanding Song- 'Kure' - Ishan ft. Ti Gonzi
Outstanding Album- Uhuru - Willis Watafi
Outstanding Music Video- 'Sunshine City' - Flying Bantu
Outstanding Fiction Book- Out of Darkness, Shining Light - Petina Gappah
Outstanding Children's Book- Songs of the Little Creature - Phumulani Chipandambira
Outstanding First Creative Published Book- A People's Fight - Fradreck Hombiro
Outstanding Female Dance-Dadirai Mupandawana - Ezimnyama Dance Group
Outstanding Male Dancer- Selemani Mpochi - Orchestra Mberikwazvo
Outstanding Actress- Charmaine Mudau - Another Wedding
Outstanding Screen Production (Television Series)- Muzita Rababa - Shem Zemura
Outstanding Screen Production - Short Film- Redefining the Road - Tapiwa Gambira
Outstanding Mix Media Work- Distorted History - Anthony Bumhira
Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work- Cyclone Idai where is Mommy? - Calvin Chimutuwah
Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work- Tribute to the mother of generations - Stanley Mutanga
Outstanding Exhibition- Pieces for Peace, Pieces, Revolutionary Freshness - Talent Kapadza & Schuma Herscovitz
Outstanding Journalist (Print)- Tafadzwa Kachiko - Newsday
Outstanding Journalist (TV)- Masceline Bondamakara - ZBC
Outstanding Journalist Radio:
Anesu Masamvu - ZiFM
Yvonne Tivatye - Star FM
Thulani Munyandu - National FM
Outstanding Comedian- Long John
Outstanding Poet- Sithembile Siqhoza Ndebele
Outstanding Actor (Film and TV)- Percy Soko - Mandla
Outstanding Actress (Film and TV)- Antoinette Sango - Mandla
Outstanding Screen Production (TV)-Mandla - Solomon Mandaza
Outstanding Screen Production (Full-length Film)- Stay with Me - Nick Zemura
Artist in the Diaspora- Vusa Mkhaya
Outstanding Promoter of the Year- D & G Promotions
Personality of the Year- Nobuntu