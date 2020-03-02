Nigeria: How I Overcame Depression to Qualify for Tokyo Olympic Games - Oshonaike

Nigeria women table tennis star, Funke Oshonaike has said suffered depression but had to stand strong in order to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In a Facebook live feed, Oshonaike expressed her joy by becoming the first African female athlete to compete in the Olympics on seven (7) occasions in table tennis, or in other sports, combined.

"I went through depression last year. I was crying almost every day. I was heartbroken by many people. I developed high blood pressure and now I have to live with it. I was operated on two times. My left arm was even injured.

"I couldn't play table tennis for a long time after All African Games in Morocco. I had another surgery this year in January, I cried bitterly. My name was not on Africa Top 16 list, I was very sad because I was supposed to be there for the competition. I fought but lost," she said.

She further thanked Sports minister, Sunday Dare, as well as some other Nigerians who came to her rescue in her time of depression.

"The same people that planned the removal of my name tried to remove me from Olympic qualification but God is greater. The Minister of Sports in Nigeria and some good people rescued me.

"I have been having sleepless nights because of these mischievous people. I have a lot to talk about but I leave it for another day.

"Tokyo 2020 here I come. 7 times Olympian. Don't give up on your dreams," she declared.

Oshonaike, who would be retiring after the 2020 Olympics, claimed a 4-1 victory over Algeria's Lynda Loghraibi.