South Africa: Blitzboks Pooled With England, Argentina in Vancouver

Cape Town — The Blitzboks will contest a tough Pool A alongside England , Argentina and Japan at this weekend's Canada Sevens in Vancouver.

Neil Powell's men will head into the event on a high, having won the Los Angeles Sevens this past weekend after a stunning comeback win over Fiji where they overhauled a 19-0 deficit to win 29-24 in extra time.

The Blitzboks are second on the overall standings, trailing leaders New Zealand by only four points.

Meanwhile, Powell lauded his team after their heroics in Los Angeles.

"They really do believe in that jersey and have massive pride playing for their country. They also trust the system and that results in the team never giving up. They play for each other as well and are determined to maintain the high standards set by those before them."

Pools for Canada Sevens (March 7-8):

Pool A: South Africa , England, Argentina, Japan

Pool B: Fiji, France, Canada, Wales

Pool C: New Zealand, Ireland, Spain, Kenya

Pool D: Australia, USA, Samoa, Scotland

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24