South Africa: Blitzboks Pooled With England, Argentina in Vancouver

2 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The Blitzboks will contest a tough Pool A alongside England , Argentina and Japan at this weekend's Canada Sevens in Vancouver.

Neil Powell's men will head into the event on a high, having won the Los Angeles Sevens this past weekend after a stunning comeback win over Fiji where they overhauled a 19-0 deficit to win 29-24 in extra time.

The Blitzboks are second on the overall standings, trailing leaders New Zealand by only four points.

Meanwhile, Powell lauded his team after their heroics in Los Angeles.

"They really do believe in that jersey and have massive pride playing for their country. They also trust the system and that results in the team never giving up. They play for each other as well and are determined to maintain the high standards set by those before them."

Pools for Canada Sevens (March 7-8):

Pool A: South Africa , England, Argentina, Japan

Pool B: Fiji, France, Canada, Wales

Pool C: New Zealand, Ireland, Spain, Kenya

Pool D: Australia, USA, Samoa, Scotland

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.