South Africa: Gauteng Police Seize 18 Firearms and Hijacked Vehicles During Weekend Operation O Kae Molao

press release

Eighteen (18) of the suspects arrested over the weekend in various areas within Gauteng, are expected to appear in different courts in the Province on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen and hijacked vehicles. Eighteen (18) suspects were arrested during Operation O Kae Molao where police recovered firearms; while two more were arrested after they were found in possession of a car that was stolen during a house robbery in Hebron, Tshwane.

Police were conducting routine patrols on Solomon Mahlangu Road, Garsfontein Tshwane, when they spotted a suspicious grey Ford Eco Sport. The car was stopped and searched, and police found in the vehicle a pistol with eight rounds of ammunition.

In another search conducted in Danville, Tshwane, police found a firearm hidden in the boot of a VW Jetta.

In both instances the suspects could not produce firearm licences and were subsequently arrested on the spot.

In another recovery of an unlicensed firearm, an intelligence-driven operation led police to a tavern in Zandspruit informal settlement in Honeydew. On arrival at the tavern, police conducted a search and one suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Meanwhile, a suspect in Randfontein could not beat the agility of a police constable. The running suspect was caught and found with an unlicensed firearm.

Other suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms in other areas within the province, bringing to total 18 firearms recovered by the police.

In total, Gauteng police over the weekend arrested over eight hundred and sixty (860) suspects during Operation O Kae Molao conducted by the districts. In Tshwane police acted swiftly to a complaint of a VW Polo that was hijacked in Mabopane. The car was recovered within a few minutes after it was hijacked.

Two suspects were also arrested for a house robbery that took place in Heibron and police recovered a Renault Kwid that was taken during that robbery. Still in Tshwane, two hundred and eighty one (281) suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from house robbery, dealing in dagga, selling liquor without licence, contravention of protection order, pointing of firearm, fraud, theft, rape and assault.

Operation O Kae Molao conducted in Johannesburg led to the arrest of one hundred and fifty-nine (159) suspects for crimes that include armed robbery, theft, possession of dangerous weapons, tempering with essential infrastructure, assault, driving while under the influence of alcohol and possession of drugs. Other suspects were arrested in districts of Sedibeng, West Rand and Ekurhuleni for crime ranging from murder, house robbery, theft, possession of drugs, assault, fraud, possession of suspected stolen property and malicious damage to property.

Provincial Commissioner of the police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, applauded the members of the community who continue to report criminal activities and assured the public that police will continue to act swiftly on information provided. The provincial commissioner also noted with appreciation and welcomed the recovery of unlicensed firearms and dangerous weapons that are normally used in the commission of serious and violent crimes.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear at various magistrates courts in due course.