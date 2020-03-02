South Africa: Man, 28, Arrested for Robbing Tourists

A 28-year-old man has been arrested by Madeira Vispol members following a robbery that was reported by a couple from Europe on Sunday, 01 March 2020, at a well-known mall in the CBD about 12:45.

It is alleged that 33-year-old man and his 30-year-old girlfriend were doing shopping at the mall whilst withdrawing money at the ATM they were approached by two men demanding that they should pay a toll gate fee. The suspects then fled with the couple's two bank cards and later a sum of R28 880 was withdrawn from one of their cards. After few minutes of a manhunt police saw a suspected motor vehicle with two occupants and decided to stop and search it. One suspect managed to escape the arrest with one bank card whilst the second one was found in possession of one bank card, atm slips, speed point and all the money that was withdrawn (R28 880) was confiscated. Police are on the heels of the other suspect. He will be profiled and linked to other crimes and he will appear before Mthatha Magistrate Court on Monday, 02 March 2020, facing a charge of fraud.

"I commend my foot soldiers for arresting this suspect. We must work hard in making our area a safe place for everyone," said the District Commissioner Major General David Kanuka.

